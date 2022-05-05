Skip to main content

The Talk to Announce 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Thursday

Daytime Emmys

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations are on the horizon courtesy of The Talk. The CBS chat fest will announce the nominees for the upcoming awards on Thursday during the show. They will also have co-host Jerry O'Connell's wife, actress Rebecca Romijn guest for a one-on-one interview.

The Talk will also have a special Mother's Day celebration during the episode and surprise giveaways for the audience members filled with moms.

Tune in on Thursday!

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy awards ceremony will air on June 24 at 9 PM EST on CBS.

