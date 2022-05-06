Skip to main content

James Read Dishes Clyde's Love Life on Days of Our Lives

Clyde DAYS

Has Clyde (James Read) turned a corner on Days of Our Lives? The villain seems like he might have turned over a new leaf in his personal life. Read spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Clyde's latest romantic entanglement.

First of all, he's now working at the Brady Pub, and his ex, Kate (Lauren Koslow), lives just upstairs. The actor shared:

That adds a little spice to the stew. It’s a great touchstone for Clyde, and it gives the audience an opportunity to wonder what might happen between them.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

These days, though, Clyde's attentions are focused mostly on one woman: Nancy Wesley! Read said:

To be honest, I had never seen or met Patrika [Darbo, Nancy] in all the years I’ve been on the show. So, to me, it was a brand-new character and completely out of left field. I had no idea where it was going or what Clyde’s level of sincerity was. It has been and continues to be a fun exploration. 

He is enjoying working with Darbo, saying:

She’s just a barrel of laughs. She keeps me on my toes, and I love trying to make her laugh. I think the intention of the story is to show everybody that it definitely has legs.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

James Read
Days of Our Lives

James Read Talks Clyde's Cellmate Twist on DAYS: "I Loved It"

By Carly SilverFeb 23, 2022Comment
Clyde Weston, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Clyde and Orpheus Make Plans for EJ

By Joshua BaldwinMar 5, 2022Comment
Kevin Spirtas, Patrika Darbo, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Kevin Spirtas on Craig's Revelation to Nancy: "He Never Meant to Go Out and Maliciously Hurt Her”

By Carly SilverFeb 1, 2022Comment
days-promo-stefan
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Flash Forward Promo: A DiMera Mystery, Life in the Joint, and Princess Gina With The Blonde Streak

By Joshua BaldwinNov 11, 2019Comment