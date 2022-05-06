Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful's Heather Tom Directing Latest Episode of Dynasty

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) is stepping behind the camera once again on The CW's Dynasty. The multiple Emmy winner told Soap Hub all about helming tonight's episode, entitled "Mind Your Own Business."

Tom said:

It’s been great. I’m going back and doing a third show [this season].

She has loved working on Dynasty, stating:

The crew is great. The cast is great.

By the end of this season of the primetime soap, Tom will have directed six of its episodes. Don't miss tonight's Dynasty, airing on The CW at 9 PM EST.

