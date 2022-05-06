WATCH: Soap Stars React to 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations (VIDEO)

On the heels of the nominees for the upcoming Daytime Emmys being announced, Michael Fairman caught up with some of the stars who will be in contention for the awards. For Michael Fairman TV, the veteran journalist chatted with the actors about their performances and what it means to be considered for the golden statue.

Kimberlin Brown, up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series as Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful, enthused:

This new year has been phenomenal, as well. I can only tell you there’s more to come. It’s amazing what the writers and the producers have come up with for Sheila this time around, and I've got to ell you that all the years I have been playing this character, I am having more fun than I ever have before. It’s the sort of thing where I get a new script and they even surprise me.

Jordi Vilasuso, nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for the role of Rey Rosales on The Young and the Restless, recalled how he found out the news. He remembered that Peter Bergman (Jack) reached out to say how much he enjoyed Vilasuso's reel, even though they hadn't worked together on the show.

What did he submit? Much of his material revolved around the triangle between Rey, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Adam (Mark Grossman). Vilasuso recalled of his performance:

And I had also felt like for me, I had given a part of myself, like I had took some risks and had worked very hard. My wife and I worked very hard on that and all that confrontation with Sharon afterwards and then confronting Adam, Mark Grossman's character, and then a scene with…the last scene was with Reylynn [Caster, Faith], with Reylynn in the hospital.

Nicholas Chavez is up for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series as General Hospital's Spencer Cassadine. He shared how he found out about the nod, saying:

Oh my gosh, I just freaked out—so actually Mara [Levinsky], the [senior] editor of Soap Opera Digest, was the first person to tell me. She’s like...she sent me, 'I just saw the press release and I just wanted to tell you, huge, huge, huge congratulations.' So I’m freaking out, and then I just got flooded with a bunch of calls from friends and family and agents and all that god stuff. It was just a really, really wonderful day today. I feel so blessed to be in the running with such amazing, talented actors and actresses.

Watch the stars share their excitement below.