The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 9-13, 2022

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) memory partially returns.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is caught in an odd conversation with Paris (Diamond White)… and is saved by Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) stunning information.

Quinn gives Eric (John McCook) a very special gift.

Things get very complicated for Taylor (Krista Allen), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Brooke.

Steffy is horrified to realize that Finn took her bullet.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) freaks out when Steffy accuses her of murder.

Eric ponders the impact of his actions.

Steffy, Taylor, and Ridge work together to try to expose Sheila.

Bill (Don Diamont) stands up for Brooke.

Deacon goes IN on Ridge to Hope and Brooke.

Steffy’s memory fully returns.

