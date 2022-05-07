Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 9-13, 2022

Sal Stowers

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) gives Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) the antidote and she remembers who Xander (Paul Telfer) is, but his joy doesn't last long.

Eli (Lamon Archey) tells Lani (Sal Stowers) the truth about TR's (William Christian) crimes, and he retaliates against Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds).

Lani is DONE with TR's lies and delivers her own brand of justice.

Watch the promo below