Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Lani Takes Aim Against TR

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 9-13, 2022
Sal Stowers

Sal Stowers

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) gives Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) the antidote and she remembers who Xander (Paul Telfer) is, but his joy doesn't last long.

Eli (Lamon Archey) tells Lani (Sal Stowers) the truth about TR's (William Christian) crimes, and he retaliates against Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Leo Sets His Sights on Revenge And Takes Aim at Those Who Tanked His Wedding

Lani is DONE with TR's lies and delivers her own brand of justice.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

TR Coates, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: TR Stakes His Paternity Claim on an Unsuspecting Lani

By Mike JubinvilleJan 29, 2022Comment
days_spoilers_5_6_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Leo and Gwen Commiserate and Plot Their Revenge

By Joshua Baldwin1 hour agoComment
days_promo_4_29_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Leo Sets His Sights on Revenge And Takes Aim at Those Who Tanked His Wedding

By Mike JubinvilleApr 29, 2022Comment
Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: What The Hell Happened to Sarah Horton?

By Joshua BaldwinFeb 18, 2022Comment