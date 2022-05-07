Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 9-13, 2022

Eli (Lamon Archey) tells Lani (Sal Stowers) that TR (William Christian) shot him.

AllDevil (Lindsay Arnold) tells Evan (Brock Kelly) her plans for Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) baby.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) have a sit down.

Chad (Billy Flynn) is intrigued by EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) proposition.

John (Drake Hogestyn) goes IN on Jan Spears (Heather Lindell).

Roman (Josh Taylor) shares his worries about Samantha Gene with Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Lani tries to warn Paulina (Jackée Harry) about TR.

Jake (Brandon Barash) is intrigued by Gabi’s (Camila Banus) proposition.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) gets all heroic in an effort to save Allie.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) commiserate…and plot.

Lani shoots and kills TR!

Victor (John Aniston) pressures Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is in a coma.

Anna (Leann Hunley) thinks she has no choice but to run from her charges.

Kate reaches out to Lucas to check on Samantha Gene.

Paulina tells the police that she shot TR.

Seth (Bruce Beatty) returns and has a little chat with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Susan (Stacy Haiduk), and Johnny (Carson Boatman) try to reach Allie.

Ava (Tamara Braun) leans on Jake.

Sarah awakens and reunites with Xander (Paul Telfer) but…

Evan tries to kill Ciara.

