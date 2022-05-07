General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 9-13, 2022

The school festival brings the parents of Port Charles together.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) are livid with Cameron (William Lipton).

Carly (Laura Wright) does some digging.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have news for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell).

Drew (Cameron Mathison) has a chat with Carly about something he observed.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) plot.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Carly have it OUT.

Esme (Avery Pohl) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) are suspicious of each other.

Terry (Cassandra James) is thrown off her game by Chet's (Chris Van Etten) revelation.

Ava (Maura West) encourages Trina to toy with Spencer…and annoy Esme.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) conversation intrigues Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has a little chat about Harmony with Willow.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) follows Lucy's (Lynn Herring) advice and hires a medium.

Willow contemplates taking a DNA test.

Ava and Nina chat about the visitation hearings.

Spencer seeks out Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) for a little assistance.

Drew and Michael defend their ELQ plans to Ned (Wally Kurth).

Shockingly, Felicia (Kristina Wagner) babysits…and has a visitor.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) can’t agree about Marshall (Robert Gossett).

Willow and Michael get a surprise.

Spencer goes through Esme’s stuff looking for anything that will implicate her.

Esme pays Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) a visit.

