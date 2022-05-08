Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Steffy Confronts Sheila About Killing Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of May 9-13, 2022
Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) memories return and she's forced to face the harsh truth that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) shot and killed her own son.

Sheila tries to put a spin on the truth, but Steffy stops Sheila in her tracks.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

