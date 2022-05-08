The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of May 9-13, 2022

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) memories return and she's forced to face the harsh truth that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) shot and killed her own son.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Steffy's Fragmented Memory Starts to Come Together

Sheila tries to put a spin on the truth, but Steffy stops Sheila in her tracks.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!