The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 9-13, 2022

Eileen Davidson

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Diane (Susan Walters) meets with the Abbott family to hash out her real motives for returning to Genoa City. The presumed-dead manipulator says she's only there for one reason...Kyle (Michael Mealor).

When Kyle questions what direction to go in, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) voices her opinion on trusting Diane about anything.

Watch the promo below