Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Ashley Takes a Stand Against Trusting Diane

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 9-13, 2022
Eileen Davidson

Eileen Davidson

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Diane (Susan Walters) meets with the Abbott family to hash out her real motives for returning to Genoa City. The presumed-dead manipulator says she's only there for one reason...Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Will Diane's Worst Nightmare Come True?

When Kyle questions what direction to go in, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) voices her opinion on trusting Diane about anything.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr_promo_5_1_2022
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Will Diane's Worst Nightmare Come True?

By Mike JubinvilleMay 1, 2022Comment
Kyle Abbott, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Kyle Returns to Genoa City and Learns The Truth About Diane

By Mike JubinvilleApr 24, 2022Comment
Diane Jenkins, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Diane's Train of Destruction Rolls Into Genoa City

By Mike JubinvilleApr 10, 2022Comment
Phyllis Summers, Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Phyllis Finds Out That Her Nemesis is Alive and Well

By Mike JubinvilleApr 3, 2022Comment