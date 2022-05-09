Skip to main content

ABC Officially Cancels Queens and Promised Land

ABC has canceled primetime soaps Queens and Promised Land after one season. The Hollywood Reporter announced that, with just over a week ahead of broadcast upfront presentations, the network has axed both freshman dramas, which, despite being owned in-house, were not expected to be renewed.

In February, Promised Land was moved to Hulu after low ratings. The first five episodes raked in fewer than 3 million viewers and a 0.3 in the 18-49 demographic. 

Promised Land creator Matt Lopez posted on Instagram:

Meanwhile, star Eve took a break from Queens after announcing her pregnancy, though she popped up in the last episode; the Season 1 finale only brought in 1 million viewers and a 0.2 in adults 18-49 with same-day returns.

Queens creator Zahir McGhee shared on Twitter:

