ABC Officially Cancels Queens and Promised Land

ABC has canceled primetime soaps Queens and Promised Land after one season. The Hollywood Reporter announced that, with just over a week ahead of broadcast upfront presentations, the network has axed both freshman dramas, which, despite being owned in-house, were not expected to be renewed.

In February, Promised Land was moved to Hulu after low ratings. The first five episodes raked in fewer than 3 million viewers and a 0.3 in the 18-49 demographic.

Promised Land creator Matt Lopez posted on Instagram:

Meanwhile, star Eve took a break from Queens after announcing her pregnancy, though she popped up in the last episode; the Season 1 finale only brought in 1 million viewers and a 0.2 in adults 18-49 with same-day returns.

Queens creator Zahir McGhee shared on Twitter: