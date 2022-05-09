Krista Allen, Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Malibu: Steffy remembers the night she was shot, but she's confused about her memories. She doesn't understand why Sheila's there. Taylor slows her down and asks who she followed into the alley. The fragments come together in her mind and Steffy says she sees Sheila.

Taylor tries to sort it out and says Sheila would have told the police if she saw something that night. Steffy insists it was her. Ridge wonders what they were talking about, but Steffy can't pinpoint it. Ridge asks why Sheila was there and talks her through what she sees.

Steffy says Finn wasn't there at first and realizes she was angry with Sheila, who took off for the alley. Steffy says she followed her and they argued. Steffy remembers Sheila pulling out a gun as Finn showed up. She says it was Sheila who shot her own son, then turned the gun on her when she tried to call for help.

Il Giardino: Deacon encourages Sheila to wait until Steffy gets her memory back before going to see Hayes. Sheila says she needs to leave LA. Deacon doesn't understand why she's in such a hurry with Taylor on her side. Sheila says the walls are coming in. Deacon wants to help her through her grief, but she claims it's not feelings, but facts.

Forrester office 1: Paris tells Carter how she let Zende down easy and wonders why Carter is hesitant. She asks about Quinn just as Quinn and Eric walk in, and they make a hasty exit. Quinn asks about dinner, but Eric says he has to dart off to a meeting.

Forrester office 2: Carter claims he and Quinn were over months ago, but Paris says that doesn't mean his feelings have changed. Carter says he can't cause that pain again and explains to Paris he won't do that to Zende. Paris says Carter will have to put Quinn behind him and move forward with her.

Quinn comes in and ask Paris for privacy. Carter admits that Paris knows about his feelings for Quinn. Quinn tells Carter she won't betray Eric again and tells him she won't go back in time.

Donna's: Eric shows up for a groping session with Donna, but then starts to feel guilty about hiding their affair. Eric admits he can't stay away from her.

Random Thoughts:

-Paris is willing to settle for second best when it comes to Carter?

-Quinn thinks she has a faithful husband...hmm. About as faithful as she was.

-Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor brought the tension...soap style, but the conclusion was too fast.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.