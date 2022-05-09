Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati Dishes Xander and Maggie's Sarah Dilemma

Paul Telfer, Suzanne Rogers

Over on Days of Our Lives, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) will do just about anything to get help Sarah (Linsey Godfrey)'s amnesia...but what if the "cure" backfires? DAYS head scribe Ron Carlivati teased the tough choices Xander and Maggie will have to make to Soaps.com.

Carlivati explained:

Xander and Maggie know that the cure might not work, and on some level they’re aware that it could even make the situation worse — although that’s almost hard to imagine. But they also realize that this might be their last chance to have ‘their’ Sarah back.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He added:

It’s an interesting scenario because it raises the question: Which is worse… if they give her Rolf’s [William Utay] ‘cure’ and it makes her worse, or if they don’t even try?

Tune in to all things Salem to see how things go down with the latest Sarah twists and turns.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ben Weston, Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Head Writer Ron Carlivati Teases February Sweeps

By Carly SilverFeb 1, 2021Comment
days-spoilers-10:12:2019
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Daydreams of Sarah Make Xander Moist Like a Duncan Hines Cake

By Joshua BaldwinOct 12, 2019Comment
days-xander-4:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Maggie Proves She's About That Life By Slapping Xander Upside the Head

By Joshua BaldwinMay 2, 2020Comment
Eric Martsolf
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Eric Martsolf Dishes Baby Swap Aftermath

By Jillian BoweApr 14, 2020Comment