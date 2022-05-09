Over on Days of Our Lives, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) will do just about anything to get help Sarah (Linsey Godfrey)'s amnesia...but what if the "cure" backfires? DAYS head scribe Ron Carlivati teased the tough choices Xander and Maggie will have to make to Soaps.com.

Carlivati explained:

Xander and Maggie know that the cure might not work, and on some level they’re aware that it could even make the situation worse — although that’s almost hard to imagine. But they also realize that this might be their last chance to have ‘their’ Sarah back.

He added:

It’s an interesting scenario because it raises the question: Which is worse… if they give her Rolf’s [William Utay] ‘cure’ and it makes her worse, or if they don’t even try?

Tune in to all things Salem to see how things go down with the latest Sarah twists and turns.