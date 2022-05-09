Days of Our Lives' Marci Miller Stars in Kung-Fu Action Comedy Gimme My Money

Chris Haston for NBC

Days of Our Lives star Marci Miller (Abigail) is hitting the big screen. Variety reports that she headlines Gimme My Money, a kung-fu action comedy, which just wrapped principal photography last week. Organic Media Group will kick off rights sales for the film in Cannes.

Besides Miller, Gimme My Money stars Raymond J. Barry (Justified, The 100) and James Hong (Hawaii Five-O, Blade Runner). Prolific actor Hong will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame tomorrow, May 9.

In the movie, Miller plays an enigmatic woman who calls on mobsters to collect debts...and make crime pay. Written and directed by Bill Vigil, Gimme My Money is produced by OMG and GPS and Silver Streak Entertainment; other producers include Jane Austin (also stunt coordinator) and Shari Hamrick.

Austin stated: