Inga Cadranel Discusses Harmony's "Final, Meaningful Death" on General Hospital

Recently, General Hospital bid adieu to Inga Cadranel as Harmony. The actress departed the ABC soap after three years in the role, but her character's death, caused by Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), has created plenty of drama in Port Charles. Cadranel looked back on her GH tenure in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Just before she kicked the bucket, Harmony swore Carly (Laura Wright) to secrecy over Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) being Nina's (Cynthia Watros) daughter. Of that plot twist, Cadranel revealed:

I didn’t find that information out until I had been there for a little while. We tried to do this storyline a year ago during [the height of] Covid but I was shooting two shows in Toronto and flying back and forth was not an option. So when I returned to L.A., I was very surprised and grateful to Frank [Valentini, executive producer] for not recasting Harmony when I had declined, and was willing to bring me back to do this story when I returned.

She wound up being pretty surprised by how Harmony exited the canvas, saying:

Frank let me know in advance that it was going to be a final, meaningful death. I knew my contract was coming to an end and that was fine because I have other projects I am working on, but I thought it may be the type of storyline that would have Harmony disappear or leave [town] so that door could always be open down the road. I was definitely surprised when he told me he and the writers decided that Harmony was going to die.

The actress was thrilled with the excitement of her final storylines, reflecting: