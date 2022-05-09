Sherri Shepherd on Wendy Williams: "She's Going Through a Lot"

Jason Decrow/The Wendy Williams Show; The Wendy Williams Show

Sherri Shepherd had a few things to say about Wendy Williams's ongoing issues after the self-proclaimed "Queen of All Media" discussed whether or not she'll tune into Sherri's new talk show. During an Instagram Live interview with rapper Fat Joe on Saturday, Wendy was asked if she had plans to create a brand new show or would she be returning to her old chatfest. Wendy responded:

I'm coming back to The Wendy Williams Show. Absolutely, absolutely.

Fat Joe, who has acted as guest co-host of The Wendy William Show along with rapper Remy Ma, asked Wendy if she will watch Sherri's show when it hits the airwaves. Wendy responded:

I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she's going to be doing and that's really not my thing.

See the video captured by The Shade Room below.

Later on Saturday, Sherri responded to Wendy's remarks while she was on Instagram Live, headed to a Mother's Day brunch hosted by Kevin Hart. Sherri revealed she watched Wendy's interview with Fat Joe and stated:

Yeah, I watched Wendy Williams live with Fat Joe, I absolutely did. And I did watch, I did hear Wendy say she would not watch me on the new show and that's okay, I understand. I'm not mad at Wendy. She's going through a lot. I would say that everybody should be praying for Wendy right now. I'm very concerned, I'm really truly concerned about her. Because I don't believe that there's anybody over there truly protecting her and it's really hard when there's no protection around you and you just have people hanging on. But I'm not mad at Wendy because she won't watch my show. If you was worried about everybody that don't like you or not going to watch you....I already got a broken shoe; I can't take on no more stress.

Watch Sherri's full response including her take on why her and Wendy's friendship faded below.