Sonja Flemming/CBS

Chelsea: The con artist/fashion designer (Melissa Claire Egan) has difficulty getting closure over Rey's (Jordi Vilasuso) death.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) lights into Billy (Jason Thompson) for disclosing Ashland's (Robert Newman) dirty deeds.

Diane: Ms. Jenkins (Susan Walters) faces the harsh scrutiny from the Abbott family about faking her death and her actions leading up to it. Diane is not thrilled that the family decided to ambush her when she expected to talk with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are cold as ice towards her, but Traci (Beth Maitland) tries to play peacemaker and reminds everyone they are there for Kyle and want what's best for him.

Diane explains once again why she faked her death, like she did with both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle, and revealed she's seeing a therapist and realized the error of her ways. Ashley demands the therapist's name, wants to know if they are legit, and starts grilling Diane on her finances. Diane insists that all she wants is a fresh start and to repair her relationship with Kyle and leaves. Is Diane sincere?

Nikki: The socialite-CEO (Melody Thomas Scott) does damage control.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) spies a shocking interaction.

Lauren: The Fenmore heiress (Tracey Bregman) confides in Michael (Christian LeBlanc) about her concerns regarding his latest project.

Nick/Sharon: The two (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) touch bases after Sharon returns from Rey's funeral in Miami. Sharon insists she's okay, but Nick and her loved ones are concerned she's not entirely dealing with Rey's passing. Look for Sharon to throw herself into planning the perfect wedding for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and claim Rey would want her to do so.

Later, Nick fills Sharon in on Ashland's donation in Rey's name for New Hope. Sharon is disgusted by his actions, since she is a cancer survivor. Meanwhile, watch for Nick and Sharon to run into Diane. How will their encounter go?