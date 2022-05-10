ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) has had her world turned upside down yet again, discovering that her mowed-down mama, Harmony (Inga Cadranel), isn't her biological parent. MacMullen discussed whether Willow will go through with looking for her birth mother (paging Nina Reeves [Cynthia Watros]!) in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Since Harmony's death, MacMullen explained:

Willow is feeling a lot of guilt, because she pushed away her mom for so long and they had just started to reconnect. So, she's mourning the relationship that could have been, only to find out that Harmony wasn't actually her mom. She feels like her whole life, as she knew it, was a lie.

When Willow is debating with Michael (Chad Duell) over whether she should take a DNA test, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) enters and drops another bomb on her. The legal eagle reveals that she knew the truth about Harmony and didn't say anything. This motivates Willow to embark on her search for her birth mom, after all. MacMullen mused:

Whether or not all these people around her are being honest about what they know and what they don't know, Willow is sick of feeling like she's at the mercy of other people telling her the truth or not. So she's like, 'You know what? It's time. I need to get this DNA test and I need to figure out the truth for myself. Alexis knew for how long and didn't tell me, so I can't necessarily rely on other people to tell me!'

She added: