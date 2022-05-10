Kelly Ripa Reveals Quarantining With COVID
Today, Kelly Ripa called into Live with Kelly and Ryan and explained why guest co-host Ali Wentworth was in her usual place next to Ryan Seacrest. As it turns out, People notes, the All My Children alum has tested positive for COVID-19.
She informed Wentworth and Seacrest:
I feel fine, thank you for checking. I'm just irritated, Ali, as I'm sure you know. You can be as careful as you want; somehow, it found a way. I'm just really bummed out.
She told both that her kids didn't transmit the virus to her and that she "had the most wonderful Mother's Day ever." Self-isolating at home, Ripa joked that her three children quickly gave her space, saying:
They fled like rats on a sinking ship. They were like, 'Get me out of here! I can't get it!'
While she is recovering, the Hope and Faith actress is keeping up to date on the news. She stated:
Literally I've just been pacing around. I'm watching Morning Joe, keeping up on the news. I haven't watched anything in a very long time so now I'm just catching up on everything I've missed.