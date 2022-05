ABC/Peggy Sirota; ABC/Casey Durkin

Jeopardy! fans will see a familiar face at the lectern for a few months' time...but it won't be Ken Jennings. The quiz show maestro announced on Twitter that he is handing the hosting reins over to Mayim Bialik for a bit.

He posted:

