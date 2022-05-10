Skip to main content

Sherri Shepherd on Getting Her Talk Show: "It Was Literally Like When You Win a Beauty Pageant"

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd is thrilled to be taking on her own talk show, Sherri, this fall. In fact, it's like a dream come true, the comedian told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

When she first heard the news that her chatfest would succeed The Wendy Williams Show, Shepherd recalled:

It was literally like when you win a beauty pageant. It was something that was such a blessing because it's been a dream of mine since I was a little girl.

She added:

I'm excited to bring my brand of humor and lightness and fun to the daytime talk show space.

And the schedule permits single mom Shepherd to have time with her family, including her 17-year-old son, Jeffrey Tarpley Jr. She said:

Doing a daytime talk show is such a great thing for me because we do it and I'm off by a certain time. Now I still gotta do my research and all of that, but I still can be home.

Shepherd also shared that her first thought on getting the gig was about whether Jeffrey could get a job there.

