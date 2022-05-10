Michael Mealor

Crimson Lights: Victoria tells Billy she wants to talk to him. He says he's heading over to the Abbott house. Victoria mentions a podcast talking about her soon-to-be-ex-husband. Billy denies he's the host of The Grinning Soul, but Victoria calls him out. Billy wonders why she cares, then goes off about Ashland. Victoria gets angry and accuses him of using her private pain for his own gain. She thanks him for his loyalty and leaves.

Abbott mansion: Diane is ready to face the family. She offers to answer any questions they have. Ashley wonders why they should believe her after she set them up to take a fall. Diane wants to prove she's sincere and talks about her journey through therapy. Abby and Ashley ask if she's lying about it. She says she met her therapist 4 1/2 years ago. Abby wants the therapist's credentials. Diane says she has a psychiatrist. Ashley wonders if she's still going to therapy.

Diane says she has a career, friends, and a life in LA. Then Diane talks about all the changes they've made in their lives and wonders why she can't have that chance. Diane decides she's said enough and leaves.

Kyle asks what they think. Ashley and Abby says Diane was calculated and rehearsed. Billy thinks differently. Traci thinks Kyle should proceed cautiously because they can't really know for sure if Diane's really rehabilitated or not.

Allie shows up unannounced and Jack invites her to meet her family.

Newman Enterprises: Victor and Nikki come by and Nikki notices Victoria took off the necklace Ashland gave her. Victor hopes that Adam and Victoria can try to meet halfway. Victoria leaves and Victor realizes that she's stronger than he thought.

Random Thoughts:

-I feel like I'm supposed to be on the Abbott side, but I'm totally Team Diane.

-The Abbotts have to tell Abby about Diane because the Newmans never tell her anything.

-I'm not sure why Kyle needs his entire family to make a decision for him.

-WTF is Abby wearing?

-Billy's not a reformed screwed up...he's a screw up.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!