On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester 2: Quinn sees shirtless Eric on her phone and thinks he's at the beach club, ready to hit the showers. Carter hears Quinn say how lucky she is to have him. Carter tells Quinn she should surprise him at the club. Quinn shows Carter a health ring she designed for Eric. It will monitor his heart rate, other vitals, and overall health. Quinn admits she won't tell him what the ring can do because she doesn't want him to think she's worried about him.



Eric leaves Donna in the bedroom and goes back to the office. Quinn is happy to see him and is happy he's going to the club. She gives him the ring as a way of saying thank you for giving them a second chance. Quinn praises Eric's commitment and kisses him.

Malibu: Taylor wants to make sure Steffy is 100% right about Sheila since she's been without her memory. Steffy claims she can hear the bullets and can see Sheila's face. She wants to confront Sheila, though Ridge and Taylor wonder if it's a good idea.

Sheila's surprised to see Ridge and Steffy at the house since Taylor's the one who summoned her. Taylor tries to smooth the road with words that relax Sheila. She tells Steffy she's glad that she and Ridge have come around. Steffy says they're all in agreement. Sheila starts talking about Finn and thanks them for letting her in.

Steffy starts to cry that she couldn't remember Finn or Hayes when she first woke up. Steffy asks what type of sick animal shoots someone in cold blood? Sheila wants to honor Finn's life and not his death because they may never know what happened. Steffy reminds Sheila that she remembers everything about that night. She accuses her of her pulling out a gun and shooting her son, then turning the gun on her, leaving them to die. Steffy calls Sheila a murderer.

Random Thoughts:

-Eric has vast experience lying to his wives about his affairs, but seems a wee rattled by Facetime.

-Steffy confronting Sheila didn't go so well last time, so why would this time be different?

-That ring though...Quinn's gonna think Eric's got heart problems!

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!