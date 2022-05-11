Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Revenge: Steffy tells Ridge and Taylor that Sheila shot her and killed Finn! Taylor repeats what Steffy said as if she may be mistaken. Steffy insists she’s telling the truth and Finn saved her life by jumping in front of the bullet. Steffy will make Sheila PAY!

Taylor wants to blame herself for what happened. How could she not have seen what was happening? It makes sense now - why Sheila was blaming herself and wanted to pitch herself off the hospital roof. Ridge and Taylor want to call the police, but Steffy stops them. She wants them to invite Sheila over so she can look in her eye when her world comes crashing down.

Confusion and Deception at Il Giardino: Deacon thinks something is off with Sheila. She’s acting strange - even for Sheila. He wonders why she says Finn would still be alive if it weren’t for Steffy. Sheila says Steffy never knows how to keep her mouth shut and if she had handled things differently Finn would still be alive. Deacon is confused. Sheila goes on to say that Steffy never thinks about anyone but herself. Deacon wonder is Steffy talked smack to the shooter. Sheila is just sure of it. She’s sure the plan was never to shoot anyone. Deacon assures Sheila she isn’t responsible for what happened to Finn.

Adultery Revisited: Quinn wonders what Paris’ damage is. Why is she asking so many questions about Carter and Quinn. Why indeed… They agree that there is too much at stake for them to dip their toes, again, in Lake Adultery. Carter appreciates Quinn’s growth and she thinks Eric is at least partially responsible. He would never do to Quinn what she did to him with Carter… They agree they want each other to be happy. Ridge and Taylor think this plan is a bad idea (ya think?). Steffy is dead set on her plan and Taylor quickly capitulates and calls her.

Honey Bear Revisited: Eric and Donna are basking in their afterglow and enjoying the silence. Donna thinks maybe he is thinking about Quinn. Eric admits she is correct and apologizes. Donna says there is nothing to worry about as she was thinking about Brad Pitt. He’s always been her fantasy hall pass… Donna thinks she must be Eric’s. He admits to feeling “a little guilty.” That being said, he thinks being with Donna is both uncomplicated and effortless. She makes him so happy. Eric says he has no regrets and Donna is the best thing to happen to him in a very long time.

Dramatic Phone Calls: Just then, Eric’s phone rings - it’s Quinn and SHE IS FACETIMING! Also just then, Sheila’s phone rings - It’s Taylor who explains that Steffy is trying to come to terms with everything. She was thinking it would be a good idea for her to come back over to see Hayes. She wants her to be there so Sheila can GET WHAT SHE DESERVES. Sheila is thrilled and is on her way.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Taylor and Ridge Coax Out Steffy's Memories

Random Thoughts:

-Taylor is right to wonder why she didn’t suspect Sheila was up to no good.

-I need Deacon to be quicker on the uptake.

-Brooke is busy being all up in Hope’s business and longing for Ridge, but I need Donna to talk to her about Eric.

-Quinn and Carter continue to make me swoon.

-Does anyone else think not immediately calling the police will come back to haunt them?

-I am drooling at the upcoming confrontation where Quinn realizes that Eric was in bed with Donna when she called him.

-I am also drooling at the thought of how Sheila will respond when Steffy confronts her...NOBODY PUTS SHEILA IN A CORNER!

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.