Booked and Busy: Ex-B&B Actress Kim Matula Named Series Regular in NBC Pilot

Kim Matula

From CBS to NBC! Kim Matula (ex-Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful) has been cast as a series regular in an NBC untitled pilot, a remake of a Dutch series. Elsewhere, soap alums are headed to outer space and dealing with gangs in films.

Another World

  • Ray Liotta (ex-Joey) will headline the thriller Dangerous Waters, about a sailing holiday gone wrong

As The World Turns

  • Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will star in the sci-fi thriller Persephone, which follows refugees from a dying Earth who crash-land on a strange planet and might have to deal with hostile life forms

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Kim Matula (ex-Hope) has signed on as a series regular in an untitled NBC drama pilot based on the Dutch show Adam & Eva, focusing on an unexpected love story and the stories of those within six degrees of separation from the couple
General Hospital

  • Jeffrey Vincent Parise (ex-Carlos/Joe) will guest star on the S.W.A.T. episode "Quandary," airing on CBS May 8 at 10 PM EST
  • William Lipton (Cameron) stars in a new music video with Iris Apatow
  • Jaime Ray Newman (ex-Kristina) stars in the upcoming CIA thriller MK Ultra, out this fall

Guiding Light

  • Frank Grillo, ever the busy action star, has inked a deal to star in the thriller The Dagon, playing a dad trying to control his family life and protect them against unnatural creatures; he will also headline Branded, the origin story of American prison gangs, playing a gang leader

One Life to Live 

  • Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will EP an animated series based on Shawn Amos’ book Cookies & Milk for Disney Branded Television

Loving

  • Elizabeth Mitchell (ex-Dinah Lee) will star in the vampire series First Kill on Netflix, debuting June 10

