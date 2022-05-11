Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1045: 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations

DC

On episode 1045 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations.

From the Lead Actor and Actress categories to five soaps, including Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, were nominated for Outstanding Drama, the dive into them all.

Will NATAS release this year's nomination reels? We hope so.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

