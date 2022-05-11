Jennifer Aniston Among Guests For Final Episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will bid adieu on May 26, but not before welcoming a slew of star-studded guests. Appearing on the final episode will be actress Jennifer Aniston, who was the show's first-ever guest in 2003, People reports. The chatfest's last hurrah will also see appearances by singers Pink (who penned the show's theme song) and Billie Eilish.

But that's not all. Leading up to the series finale, host Ellen DeGeneres will welcome even more famous faces. Viewers can expect to see Justin Timberlake, Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Keith Urban, Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, and Bruno Mars.

There will also be an appearance from cousins Sophia Grace and Rosie, two sisters who became viral sensations after covering Nicki Minaj's" Super Bass" and became Ellen fan favorites.