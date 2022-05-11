Let's Make a Deal to Air Two Primetime Specials This June

CBS

Let's Make a Deal is making a primetime comeback this June. In a new press release, it was announced that the Wayne Brady-hosted game show will air two new specials on June 1 and June 8, respectively. Each episode will air at 8 PM EST on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The June 1 episode commemorates National Let's Make a Deal Day. It will feature new and veteran contestants competing for prizes, as well as bloopers and classic moments from the historic show. And for the very first time, one lucky winner could win a 'round-the-world cruise! On June 8, it's all about the contestants' costumes as the players try to bring home over $500,000 in cash and prizes.