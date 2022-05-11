Skip to main content

One Life to Live's Josh Kelly Heads to General Hospital

Josh Kelly

One Life to Live alum Josh Kelly (ex-Cutter) is headed to Port Charles. Deadline reports that the actor will join General Hospital at the end of this month. No word yet on who he will be playing, but his character is said to have a big impact on the lives of Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Since departing Llanview, Kelly became well-known for his roles on UnREAL and Midnight, Texas, as well as appearances on Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 and in several Hallmark movies. On the big screen, he has appeared in the Transformers films.

