The Young and the Restless Recap for May 10, 2022

Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Abbott mansion: Allie meets the family. She learns Diane is also in town and tells Kyle that Diane's the reason they met. She doesn't feel comfortable staying, but Jack insists she should. The Abbotts offer their condolences on the loss of her father. Kyle sneaks out as Traci offers Allie lodging arrangements.

Ashley and Billy debate their positions on Kyle and Diane. Billy says it's Kyle's business because Diane's his mother.

Devon's: Devon praises Nate for his enthusiasm and great ideas. Lily comes in and they discuss the launch party. This time, Devon's on board. Devon asks Lily if Billy's okay with their direction. He and Nate thinks he mentally checks out when talk turns to a family-run business. Devon wonders if he would rather work for with the Abbotts. Lily defends Billy's commitment to the new company.

Crimson Lights: Nick joins Sharon and wants to focus on Rey's memorial service. Nick thinks Sharon should take someone to Miami with her, but she says she will be okay alone.

Nick's stunned to see Diane is the one who just greeted him. When asked about her sudden appearance, Diane says she only cares about her relationship with Kyle. Nick warns her to stay clear of Summer and echos what everyone else has already told her about herself. Diane's presence shocks Sharon, who just can't seem to find anything to say. Nick escorts Sharon out.

Grand Phoenix: Jack follows Kyle to the hotel and assures Kyle that Diane can take care of herself. Jack thinks there's a deeper reason for Allie's sudden appearance and is confident she'll talk when she's ready. Kyle asks for privacy when he sees Diane.

Diane returns and talks to Kyle about the meeting. Kyle surprises Diane by telling her he's going back to Milan tonight.

Chancellor: Lily notices that Billy seems off. He fills her in on what happened at the family compound. Billy tells her that Victoria's aware that he was talking about Ashland during his podcast. Billy makes yet another promise to rein it in.

Back at the Abbotts: Jack returns. Traci and Ashley agree to take time to get to know Allie. Traci notes to Jack that Allie seemed preoccupied. When Jack and Allie are alone, Allie starts crying.

At the microphone: Billy jumps on and tells his listeners he will try to keep people anonymous, but promises to expose every wrong-doer who causes nothing but harm to others (WTF).

Sharon's: Sharon doesn't really want to talk about Diane, but wonders how her return's affecting Nick. Sharon tells Nick that being there for her is enough.

Random Thoughts:

-It's really heard to tell when Devon's excited or enthusiastic.

-I still can't get over lack of animosity between Nate and Devon, considering the couple swap and life-changing injury. Maybe someday I will.

-These folks did a poor job of warning their family members about Diane's resurrection.

-Diane to Nick..."I can assure you I'm not a doppelgänger..." LOL.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!