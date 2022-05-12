Ashley Judd opened up on today's episode of Good Morning America about her late mother, Naomi Judd. The actress sat down with Diane Sawyer to discuss the tragic passing of the country icon, who died by suicide on April 30.

Judd explained:

My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish, and she was walked home. When we’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease. It’s very real, and it lies; it’s savage. And, you know, my mother, our mother couldn't hang on until she was inducted into the [Country Music] Hall of Fame by her peers. I mean, that is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard n which they held her couldn't penetrate into her heart and the lie that the disease told her was so convincing.

She added:

Because we don't want it to be part of the gossip economy, I will share with you that she used a weapon. My mother used a firearm. So that's the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we're in a position that if we don't say it, someone else is going to.

Judd also recalled that she was the one to discover her mother's body. When a friend arrived, she went outside, then came back in, noting:

I went upstairs to let her know that the friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her.

Watch Judd open up below.