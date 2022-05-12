Gilles Toucas/CBS

What's next for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) on The Bold and the Beautiful, now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has revealed her mother-in-law's murderous ways? Brown, who is nominated for her work on B&B at the upcoming Daytime Emmys, shed light on Sheila's mindset (after all, she killed her own son!) and next move in an interview with TV Insider.

Sheila's own actions have devastated her this time around. Brown explained:

Sheila truly believes that she’s changed. That’s all she really wanted to show anybody. Finn [Tanner Novlan] was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt. So was Taylor [Krista Allen]. Sheila to prove that she just wanted to get to know her son and her grandson and love them the way a mother and grandmother would. This is definitely devastating. It is not what Sheila had planned on doing in any way, shape or form.

Sheila might deny Steffy's claims, interviewer Michael Maloney speculated, and maybe even discuss Steffy's past addiction in an attempt to discredit the Forrester CEO and keep her name clear. Brown teased:

Yes. All of the above. Self-preservation is an interesting thing. [But] the more she tries to self-preserve, the deeper she may get into trouble.

What will the villainess's next step be? Brown said: