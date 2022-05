The Bold and The Beautiful Daytime Emmy Nominees to Feature on Bold Live May 13

The Bold and the Beautiful is celebrating its actors that were nominated for 2022 Daytime Emmys this week. On the Friday, May 13 episode of Bold Live, B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk will welcome Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Aaron D. Spears (Justin), Naomi Matsuda (Li), and Ted King (Jack).

Stream the chat on YouTube, starting at 7 PM EST, or submit your questions in advance.