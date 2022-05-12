Skip to main content

The CW Cancels Dynasty After 5 Seasons

Fallon, Elizabeth Gillies, Dynasty

The CW will say ciao to the Carrington and Colby families, as Dynasty has been canceled. According to Deadline, the network has chosen not to renew the sudsy show, which will conclude with its current (and fifth) season.

Dynasty was considered vulnerable, the trade site continues, because of low ratings. Also, previous renewals had been driven by the cash Dynasty brings to CBS Studios through the show's Netflix deal.

The show hailed from Josh SchwartzStephanie Savage, CBS Studios, and Fake Empire. Schwartz and Savage co-wrote the series with Sallie Patrick; EPs are Schwartz, Savage, Patrick, Josh Reims, Christopher Fife, Brad Silberling, Pascal Verschooris, and original Dynasty creators Esther and Richard Shapiro.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

dynasty2
Pop Confidential

Dynasty Reboot in Development at The CW

By Luke KerrOct 1, 2016Comment
Dynasty
Pop Confidential

Dynasty Kicks Off Season 5 With a Two-Hour Episode

By Carly SilverDec 13, 2021Comment
Screen Shot 2019-11-01 at 9.22.58 PM
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Dynasty Cast Reunites in Virtual Reunion as Season 3 Debuts on Netflix

By Carly SilverMay 23, 2020Comment
Elizabeth Liz Gillies
Pop Confidential

Dynasty's Elizabeth Gillies Coordinates Remote Cast Photo Shoot

By Carly SilverJun 17, 2020Comment