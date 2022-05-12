The CW Cancels Dynasty After 5 Seasons

The CW will say ciao to the Carrington and Colby families, as Dynasty has been canceled. According to Deadline, the network has chosen not to renew the sudsy show, which will conclude with its current (and fifth) season.

Dynasty was considered vulnerable, the trade site continues, because of low ratings. Also, previous renewals had been driven by the cash Dynasty brings to CBS Studios through the show's Netflix deal.

The show hailed from Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, CBS Studios, and Fake Empire. Schwartz and Savage co-wrote the series with Sallie Patrick; EPs are Schwartz, Savage, Patrick, Josh Reims, Christopher Fife, Brad Silberling, Pascal Verschooris, and original Dynasty creators Esther and Richard Shapiro.