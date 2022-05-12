Steven Bergman Photography

Very soon, The Young and the Restless is set to celebrate a special occasion: the union of Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). The nuptials will mark the show's first ever same-sex wedding. People spoke to the actors about the significance of the characters tying the knot and the popularity of "Teriah."

Fairbanks dished:

I feel especially honored to be a part of this moment because I understand the importance of it. It's like the best coffee you could ever have going into a scene because you know what this isn't just a couple talking, it's also representing on screen so many people who haven't really had that opportunity to be themselves, and every time I come to work I am reminded of that.

She continued:

This is a really proud moment for the show, and I hope there will be some really juicy storylines to keep the connection going strong on screen.

Two-time Daytime Emmy winner Grimes added:

I've been so moved over the years about how many different stories I've heard — that a fan had a family member watch 'Teriah' and now they are able to explain their own relationship to them better, or our love helped them come out.It has been really beautiful and humbling because you really understand the weight of what you do.

The "Teriah" wedding episodes are slated to air on May 16 and May 17.