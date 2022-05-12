Days of Our Lives' James Reynolds (Abe), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) recently sat down with Michael Fairman TV. The actors were all nominated for awards at the upcoming 49th Daytime Emmys and chatted about their nods and what scenes they submitted for consideration.

Zucker said of her reel:

So on my reel was when Eric [Greg Vaughan] came back from his eight-month trip in Africa. He had found out at our party that we threw together that I had cheated on him with Xander [Paul Telfer]; that throws a wrench in it, but it was basically him leaving, going back to Africa to do his good work, and really taking possibility, both 50- 50, 'cause he was gone for so long. We had just gotten married, and is it right to cheat? No, but is it right for him to be gone for so long? Nah, not so much, either. So those were the scenes I submitted.

Previous Daytime Emmy winner Reynolds submitted his standalone episode, saying of his nomination:

The standalone episode, I did. And it stood alone. Yeah, I was surprised; I was so surprised. I didn’t really think I had a lot of possibilities. I hadn’t submitted for a couple years because it just wasn’t...I didn’t feel anything to submit. And then so I kind of looked at it with some encouragement from a variety of folks and it worked. It worked.

Haiduk worked closely with fellow nominee Eric Martsolf (Brady) in her scenes. She delved into their dynamic on-screen partnership, saying:

Well, we did go at it, and I think that's what Eric and I bring to the scenes together: I should say, the Brady and Kristen character. It’s just—when we’re together, it's just, we just plow over each other and then it gets emotional. It gets heated. We don’t really know where it’s going to go sometimes, but it always ends up in some exciting place, whether he’s walking out on me or falling into tears or whatever. But I just feel, I love working with him; he just brings stuff out in me that I, sometimes other people don’t, and it’s always different. But also Kristen has that passionate love for him that she’ll fight to the end and so, when he brings his brilliance out, Eric does when we’re working together, it’s just—it’s fun.

Peep the full interview below.