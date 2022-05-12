Susan Walters, Christian Le Blanc

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Grand Phoenix: Kyle tells Diane he's not leaving because of her. Kyle says he needs advice and insight from Summer, and explains he's still confused about which way to turn. Diane asks what she can do to get another chance with him. Kyle can't resolve his feelings and can't answer right now. He wonders if Diane will stay in town and mend fences. She gets tearful and asks for a hug before he leaves, and he allows her.

Abbott mansion: Allie says Jack didn't do anything wrong, but can't keep her composure. Jack asks Allie what's wrong, but Allie shores up her feelings and apologizes. Allie tells Jack that her estranged mother turned up in LA to sign legal papers, stayed overnight in a hotel, and took off the next morning. She says she hasn't told her mother about Jack, but felt lonely and turned up in Genoa City. Jack hugs her.

Kyle returns and Allie explains she didn't know Diane was his mother. Kyle tells them he's going back to Milan.

Society: Lauren and Michael talk about their trip to San Tropez. Lauren brings up how she's still not happy with Michael working for Victor. The two debate about living stress-free in France, but Michael points out that Lauren could never walk away from Fenmore's. He assures her that working for Victor won't be as intense.

Sharon's: The family gathers before heading out to the church. Chelsea unexpectedly comes over and asks to say goodbye to Rey. Mariah tries to intervene, but Sharon welcomes her to join them. By the time the commercials air, they're back at her place talking about the memorial, and Rey.

Tessa and Mariah's: The engaged couple talk about their wedding and are glad that Sharon's focused on helping them.

Back at the Grand Phoenix: Michael walks in and spies Diane having a martini. He can scarcely believe his eyes. Michael wonders how Diane would ever think people in Genoa City would ever think she's different. Diane invites him to spew his venom at her, but he admits it's good to see her. He's glad she's not dead and the two share a toast...just as Phyllis comes out from the elevator.

Chelsea returns to her room, and talks to Rey's spirit about how great he was with her and Connor. She clearly thinks Rey's early departure is about her.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: The Abbotts Deal With Diane and Allie in The Same Day

Random Thoughts:

-Diane and Michael...that's a pair I didn't see crossing paths. That ending was fire!

-Who is Allie's mother and can she be far behind?

-So Rey's service happened offscreen? Hmm.

-I can't believe Kyle has denied himself a hug from the mother he thought was dead for this long.

-Jesus, Chelsea's delusional.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.