CBS Orders to Series Pilot Executive Produced by Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw

Dr. Phil McGraw is stepping behind the camera. CBS has announced that it is ordering to series three new drama pilots, including So Help Me Todd. The project will be EP-ed by Julia Eisenman for Stage 29 Productions, plus McGraw and his son Jay.

The show focuses on a gifted but aimless private investigator who reluctantly agrees to work with his mom. An overbearing parent, she is a successful lawyer in her own right but is trying to find her footing on a personal level after the recent end of her marriage. So Help Me Todd will star Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo.

Jay McGraw has served as executive producer on The Doctors, Bull, Daily Mail TV, and The Test, among other shows. The EP/head writer of So Help Me Todd will be Scott Prendergast, who has written for Celebrity Death Match and appeared on Silicon Valley. EPs and showrunners are Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, who both worked on programs like Charmed, Bull, and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce. Amy York Rubin (Dead to Me, Superstore) will EP and direct the pilot only.