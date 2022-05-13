Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 16-20, 2022

Peter Reckell

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Just when Ciara (Victoria Konefal) needs her daddy the most, Bo (Peter Reckell) reappears.

Get ready for Bo TO THE Brady to reunite with his beloved daughter and best friend, Steve (Stephen Nichols)! The question is...is Bo a ghost or really alive?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!