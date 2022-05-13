Gilles Toucas/CBS

Recent Emmy nominee John McCook is front and center on The Bold and the Beautiful as Eric. His character is once again involved with ex-wife Donna (Jennifer Gareis), but is could passion turn to real romance? McCook shared his insights with Soap Hub.

What did McCook think of the surprise reveal of the "honey bear" affair? He said:

I thought it was fun! This is a case of the actors being fans of the show, too. I turned the page and saw this…I was very happy to see that happen. I love working with Jen [Gareis, Donna]. Donna’s not a giddy airhead. The character of Donna is more mature now. They enjoy each other in a playful way. It brings such joy to Eric’s life.

He added:

I hold Eric to a higher standard but I understand there’s a wariness and a weariness towards Quinn [Rena Sofer]. Donna’s absolutely in love with Eric, which gives him a positive buoyancy. Where it’s going to go is really wonderful — for everybody.

Given that Eric was able to eventually encourage Quinn to be with her lover, what does McCook hope will happen between Quinn and Eric once his character's tryst is revealed? He stated: