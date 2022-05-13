The Talk Heads For The Great Outdoors With Phil Keoghan
The Talk is heading into the woods on today's episode. Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood will embark on a series of challenges to test their life skills. Who will be the first to pitch a tent or survive a night outdoors?
Leading them will be The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan. The host who shows the most stamina, agility, fortitude, and mental strength will be named The Talk's Amazing Camping Champion.
The episode "The Talk's Amazing Camping Trip" airs today, May 13, at 2 PM EST on CBS.