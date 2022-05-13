Skip to main content

The Talk Heads For The Great Outdoors With Phil Keoghan

The Talk Outside

The Talk is heading into the woods on today's episode. Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood will embark on a series of challenges to test their life skills. Who will be the first to pitch a tent or survive a night outdoors?

The Talk

Leading them will be The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan. The host who shows the most stamina, agility, fortitude, and mental strength will be named The Talk's Amazing Camping Champion.

The Talk

The episode "The Talk's Amazing Camping Trip" airs today, May 13, at 2 PM EST on CBS.

