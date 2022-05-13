Sonja Flemming/CBS Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Young and the Restless is getting ready to celebrate the wedding of Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). The actors chatted with TV Watercooler about representation and characters' relationship.

Musing over why there has been so few LGBTQ+ weddings in daytime, Fairbanks said:

As much as I would love that every household as diverse as so many of my favourite shows are full of diverse characters. I think that for a lot of people, that’s not their reality. They don’t see [people like that] in their everyday life. They do see it more like this, where it takes longer for people to accept certain things. Which is unfortunate, but it’s also I think it’s a great chance to maybe change people’s minds?

And although it's the initial same-sex wedding in the show's history, expect a cool vibe at the "Teriah" union! Grimes dished:

Yes, it’s ‘70s glam. I think Mariah and Tessa were not sure what they wanted and so they just kind of threw everything together! [Laughs] But let me tell you, it does not disappoint!

What could be next for Tessa and Mariah? Grimes mused: