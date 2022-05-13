ABC

General Hospital recently rang in a major milestone, filming 15,000 episodes. ABC7's George Pennacchio was on hand to chat about the occasion and preview what will take place in Episode 15,000.

Genie Francis (Laura) shared:

Well, I don't think anybody can believe it's been on this long. It's quite an accomplishment, isn't it? And it's gone through different generations of people.

She reflected on her character, saying:

I'm very happy with how the character has grown and changed. In the beginning, of course, she was very, very vulnerable. And now I focus much more on her strength.

Laura will be the focus of the 15,000th episode, set to air June 17. EP Frank Valentini teased:

It'll be happy. It'll be sad. It'll be dark. It'll be scary. It'll be fun. It'll be thrilling. It'll be exciting. But most importantly, it has almost every single cast member in it.

Peep the segment below.