Chris Haston for NBC

Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker (Nicole) is heading to the big screen. Deadline announced that the first trailer has been unleashed for the adventure/sci-fi movie Monsters of California, the directorial debut of Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge, in which Zucker stars.

Monsters of California sees teens trying to figure out the cause of mysterious and paranormal happenings in California. But the closer they get to the truth, the more government secrets they reveal.

DeLonge, who also wrote and performed music for the movie, and Ian Miller wrote the film, whose cast also includes Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty, One Life to Live), Richard Kind, Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh, Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster.

Peep the trailer below.