Skip to main content

WATCH: Trailer Drops For Monsters of California Starring Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker (VIDEO)

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives

Days of Our LivesArianne Zucker (Nicole) is heading to the big screen. Deadline announced that the first trailer has been unleashed for the adventure/sci-fi movie Monsters of California, the directorial debut of Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge, in which Zucker stars.

Monsters of California sees teens trying to figure out the cause of mysterious and paranormal happenings in California. But the closer they get to the truth, the more government secrets they reveal.

DeLonge, who also wrote and performed music for the movie, and Ian Miller wrote the film, whose cast also includes Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty, One Life to Live), Richard Kind, Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh, Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Peep the trailer below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Arianne Zucker
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Arianne Zucker Reflects on Nicole's Dastardly Deeds

By Carly SilverAug 12, 2020Comment
Arianne Zucker, Shawn Christian
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Arianne Zucker And Shawn Christian Get Engaged

By Carly SilverJun 28, 2021Comment
Arianne Zucker
Days of Our Lives

Arianne Zucker Talks Keeping Up with Nicole's Schemes on DAYS

By Carly SilverMar 16, 2020Comment
Arianne Zucker, Nancy Lee Grahn
Soaps

GH's Nancy Lee Grahn, DAYS' Arianne Zucker Start Podcasts

By Carly SilverMar 24, 2020Comment