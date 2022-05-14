The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 16-20, 2022

Krista Allen

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) offer each other support.

Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) pull together.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) returns to chat with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Finn.

Bill (Don Diamont) thinks Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) feelings for Brooke are BS.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Steffy also offer each other support.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has no intention of going down easily.

Ridge makes an official decision about his romantic future.

Taylor and Steffy both react to Ridge’s plans for the future.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tells Ridge about his dealings with Sheila.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) shows up.

Ridge fills Brooke in on the havoc Sheila has wreaked.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is a strong shoulder for Steffy in her hour of need.

Chief Deputy Baker (Dan Martin) allows Brooke face time with Sheila.

Ridge decides to move in with Eric.

Sheila promises to make everyone pay.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!