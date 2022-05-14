Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 16-20, 2022

Lucas Adams

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Lani (Sal Stowers) keep their secrets quiet from Abe (James Reynolds) and Eli (Lamon Archey).

Chad (Billy Flynn) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) work together to dethrone Gabi (Camila Banus).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) work overtime to rip baby Bo from the Devil’s clutches.

Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) returns and is Gabi’s unexpected ally.

Abe begins to question recent events after a conversation with Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) returns and finds himself being interrogated by Kate (Lauren Koslow) about Samantha Gene.

Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) news deflates Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Marlena (Deidre Hall), John (Drake Hogestyn), and Eric rush to save Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Xander (Paul Telfer) worry how Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) will react to hearing the truth.

Eric and Belle (Martha Madison) have an informative sit down.

Xander tells Sarah baby Mickey is alive and with Eric.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) go head to head.

Sarah stuns Nicole.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Leo and Gwen Commiserate and Plot Their Revenge

Tripp (Lucas Adams) becomes possessed when attempting to save Allie.

Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) pushes Abe to admit his feelings to Paulina.

Nicole is stunned by Rafe’s (Galen Gering) proposal.

Tripp takes a flying leap out of the church tower in an attempt to save Allie.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) tries his damndest to woo Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Family conflict draws Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle closer.

Lani and Chanel support Paulina.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) continues to torment Belle.

Chad and EJ are way less than thrilled with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Steve are in shock as Tripp dies at the hospital.

Kate thinks about telling Roman (Josh Taylor) everything.

Eric decides he can’t lie to Sarah.

Shawn Douglas rushes Jan Spears to the hospital.

Allie deals with the fallout of her possession.

Heavenly help alters life in Salem…in the form of BO FREAKING BRADY (Peter Reckell)!

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!