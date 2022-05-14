General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 16-20, 2022

General Hospital spoilers!

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) get serious about Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Carly (Laura Wright) has a proposition for Michael (Chad Duell) and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Molly (Haley Pullos)and TJ (Tajh Bellow) head to Brooklyn.

The Quartermaines head to the school to watch Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda) perform.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) supports Laura (Genie Francis).

Leo reminds Chase (Josh Swickard) he needs to make good on his promise.

Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) wonders about Carly’s test results.

Michael and Drew have a proposition for Ned (Wally Kurth).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) arrives just in time to help Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) asks Ned to back him against Drew and Michael.

Stella (Vernee Watson) wants to chat with Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) and Portia.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) has words with Valentin about Anna (Finola Hughes).

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Carly bond.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) has a moment with Violet (Jophielle Love).

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) trades the camera’s memory card for Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) bottle of pills.

Sonny, Nina, Bobbie, and Carly have a very awkward encounter.

Ava (Maura West) and Esme (Avery Pohl) continue to bicker.

Stella gets real with Curtis.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael get all parental, which inspires romance.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) demands the truth from Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

TJ finds himself in a tense situation.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sonny have a sit down.

