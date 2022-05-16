ABC Passes on L.A. Law Sequel

The upcoming L.A. Law sequel is a no-go for ABC. The network has decided to pass on the pilot featuring Blair Underwood reprising his role as Jonathan Rollins, Esq., and Corbin Bernsen as Arnold "Arnie" Becker. Deadline reports that though the pilot may be dead in the water at the Mouse House, it is currently being shopped around to other outlets.

The show centered on the high-powered law firm of McKenzie Brackman, now known as Becker Rollins, focusing on "only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases."