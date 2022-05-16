Alyssa Farah Griffin Discusses Appearing on The View

As the White House Director of Strategic Communications for Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin gained the conservative cred to take a seat at The View's table. She spoke to Vanity Fair about her former allegiance to Trump and what she hopes to gain by appearing on TV.

Farah Griffin resigned from the Trump administration on Dec. 3, 2020. On Jan. 6, she denounced the President and made many subsequent talk show appearances. And yet Farah Griffin admitted she never set out to be on the small screen, saying:

At no point in my entire life was my goal to be on TV and be a talking head. I know I for sure said to my husband multiple times, ‘I want to stay off TV because I don’t wanna forever be seen as a Trump spokesperson.' Famous last words.

Farah Griffin first appeared on The View in October 2021 and has since guested in February, April, and May of this year. Though some critics have debated whether or not it's a good idea to give former Trump officials a platform, Farah Griffin said:

I do believe that media is the way I can have the most influence in the shortest period of time.

She opined that she could be "helpful" by appearing on a platform like The View. Of any potential offers from the talk show, she added: