Malibu: Sheila claims she's not going to prison for accidentally killing Finn, but Ridge points out she also shot Steffy. Sheila tells Steffy it was her fault for following her into the alley and berating her. Ridge yells at her to shut up! He yells that he can't stand to hear her voice. He accuses her of being sick and says she will pay.

Sheila thinks that Finn would tell Steffy to have compassion, but Steffy reminds Sheila that she shot Finn instead of her. Taylor tells Sheila she won't take her side any more. Steffy says she couldn't protect Finn, but she will keep her away from Hayes.

Sheila promises she's not going to prison and tries to run out the door, but is stopped by a policeman. She runs the other way and is stopped again. Baker tells her he was listening on a wire that Steffy was wearing and they have enough to put her away. Sheila's arrested and struggles against the policemen. Before she goes, Sheila wants to say her piece and Steffy allows her to.

Sheila waxes poetic about love, acceptance, and how Steffy takes that for granted. Steffy tells her she will raise her son to the opposite of her...compassionate like Finn was. Hayes will never know the name Sheila Carter and says people like her are not loved, but forgotten. As she's escorted, Sheila gets angry promises she will be back and Hayes will know who she is.

Taylor and Steffy encourage Ridge to tell Brooke what happened because she needs to know.

Brooke's: Brooke says Ridge will never accept Sheila, even though Taylor may leave the door open. Hope agrees that Brooke and Ridge shouldn't be apart. Brooke can't stop questioning why she drank several months ago. Hope tells her obsessing over it isn't going to help. Brooke knows that she and Ridge will be okay in the end.

Ridge comes over to talk to Brooke. Ridge doesn't know where to start and he tells her everything that happened, up to and including Sheila's arrest. Brooke is astonished and claims she knew that she wouldn't drink on her own. Ridge gives her a hug.

